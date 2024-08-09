Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Riots in England

King Charles announces visits to those affected

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 23:18

The British King Charles III has thanked the police following the right-wing extremist riots. He had telephoned Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the police, who informed him of the situation, said a palace spokesman.

comment0 Kommentare

The police and emergency services would do everything "to restore peace in the areas affected by violent unrest", the spokesman said. At the same time, Charles was "very encouraged by the many examples of public spirit". The aggression and criminality emanating from a minority had been countered by the passion and resilience of the majority.

When it is no longer an additional burden for the police, Charles will visit the places affected by the riots, it was said.

The English police during one of their recent operations (Bild: AFP/STF)
The English police during one of their recent operations
(Bild: AFP/STF)

Many injured
As reported, right-wing extremist riots in English cities had kept the country on tenterhooks for days. The cause was a fatal knife attack in Southport near Liverpool. A teenager murdered three girls of primary school age and injured other people (see video above). This was followed by attacks on security forces, asylum seekers' accommodation, mosques and stores. People were repeatedly injured.

Situation calms down
A rumor was spread on social media that the perpetrator was a Muslim. According to the police, his parents are from Rwanda. On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets in various cities to protest against the violence. Since then, the situation has calmed down.

By Friday, around 740 people had been arrested in connection with the riots. More than 300 have been charged and dozens have been sentenced to prison, some for several years. "His Majesty hopes that the shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation," said the palace spokesman on Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf