Riots in England
King Charles announces visits to those affected
The British King Charles III has thanked the police following the right-wing extremist riots. He had telephoned Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the police, who informed him of the situation, said a palace spokesman.
The police and emergency services would do everything "to restore peace in the areas affected by violent unrest", the spokesman said. At the same time, Charles was "very encouraged by the many examples of public spirit". The aggression and criminality emanating from a minority had been countered by the passion and resilience of the majority.
When it is no longer an additional burden for the police, Charles will visit the places affected by the riots, it was said.
Many injured
As reported, right-wing extremist riots in English cities had kept the country on tenterhooks for days. The cause was a fatal knife attack in Southport near Liverpool. A teenager murdered three girls of primary school age and injured other people (see video above). This was followed by attacks on security forces, asylum seekers' accommodation, mosques and stores. People were repeatedly injured.
Situation calms down
A rumor was spread on social media that the perpetrator was a Muslim. According to the police, his parents are from Rwanda. On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets in various cities to protest against the violence. Since then, the situation has calmed down.
By Friday, around 740 people had been arrested in connection with the riots. More than 300 have been charged and dozens have been sentenced to prison, some for several years. "His Majesty hopes that the shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation," said the palace spokesman on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
