Krems funnel cloud
Flying storm professionals came very close to a “tornado”
When thunderstorms develop into dangerous storm cells, they are not just there, they are right in the middle of it: The flying thunderstorm professionals from Langenlois have already experienced a lot. But their last mission was a very special one: the hail defense team experienced the "Krems cloud funnel" from a special angle.
Suddenly, people's eyes - and at least as many cell phones - were directed towards the sky: a particularly impressive funnel cloud formed in the Krems area on Thursday. As there was no contact with the ground, a "tornado warning" was soon issued again.
Exciting job: hail protectors in action
What already looked extremely spectacular from below was experienced by the team of a hail protection aircraft from a very special perspective: "It was a unique experience for the crew," said Johannes Eckharter from the Langenlois and surrounding area crop protection association to the "Krone".
The team's chairman guided the Cessna from the ground through the three clashing thunderstorm cells. His information from the club's own weather radar is an important guide for the pilots through the dense giant clouds. The club has three aircraft at its disposal - they take off in the event of hail alerts and can mitigate the formation of ice in thunderstorms.
The risk of tornadoes is particularly high in flat regions: the air can flow in unhindered and promotes turbulence.
Experten der Geosphere Austria
Ideal conditions in the lowlands of Lower Austria
In contrast to tornadoes, however, tornadoes only occur on average four times a year in Austria - the cloud rollers most frequently come into contact with the ground in south-eastern Austria up to the Waldviertel and Weinviertel regions, according to experts from Geosphere Austria (formerly ZAMG). That's when things get dangerous: in June last year, a tornado burst not far away in Ziersdorf during preparations for a fire festival. Surprisingly, however, a tornado developed that cut a swath more than 100 meters wide, snapped telephone poles and severely damaged houses.
In addition to Ziersdorf, Weitersfeld, Großriedenthal and Bergern in the Dunkelsteinerwald were also affected by "real" tornadoes in Lower Austria last year. The reason for the accumulation: In the lowlands, specific local tornado warnings are only possible with a few minutes' notice, as the direction and strength can change at any time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.