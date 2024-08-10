Luxury problem with Regio
A taste for coffee has shaken up the vacations
In 2023, the Regio roastery celebrated a record year in terms of production volume, and coffee production in Marchtrenk is once again running at full speed this year. Read on to find out how this even disrupted company vacations and what is driving demand.
Sparstrasse 1 in Marchtrenk: The Regio brand, which belongs to the retail company, is based right next to the Spar Upper Austria headquarters and is home to Austria's largest coffee roasting plant, whose products are sold in Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and northern Italy.
Demand for products from the Regio roastery has continued to rise in recent years. Last year, more than 4000 tons of roasted coffee were produced in Marchtrenk for the first time.
More Austrians have fully automatic machines at home
What is driving this development? "Spar is growing and we are growing with it," says Managing Director Iris Grieshofer. What's more, during the coronavirus pandemic, people have been drinking coffee at home. "Many people bought fully automatic machines," explains the Linz native. The fact that own brands are also booming in times of inflation also helps. "We offer top quality at a top price," emphasizes Grieshofer.
The enjoyment of coffee will not be taken away, and similar quantities are expected to be sold this year as in 2023. To cope with this, the company vacation has been reduced from two weeks to one week. The roastery will therefore only be completely shut down next week. There will then be time for overhaul work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.