Waldviertel’s “Father Joe” as a guardian angel in Ghana

Life-saving surgery financed

"We were able to help many. Our protégé Doris Donkor, for example, would not be alive today without the donations we delivered. She lost her own father at a very young age, but our 'Father Joe' enabled her to train as a cook and waiter," explains Hochwallner. What's more, when the woman fell seriously ill with an abdominal tumor and found herself without a job or health insurance, the Waldviertel Guardian Angels were able to finance a life-saving operation for her in Ghana.