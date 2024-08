Politicians’ climate slogans put to the test

In 2023, the world once again experienced a year full of unprecedented temperatures, extreme weather events and disasters that scientists attribute to climate change. There was the hottest summer and the warmest October since records began. People in East Africa were hit by the worst drought in 40 years, and fires ravaged our European neighbors Greece, Spain and Portugal. But while the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly noticeable, countermeasures are proceeding at a snail's pace.