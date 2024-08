Anamika Khanna takes us into the realm of colors

A contemporary interpretation of Indian fashion

"It has always seemed to me that the essence of Indian fashion gets lost when it is interpreted by the rest of the world. Our fashion, with its rich culture, artisanal heritage and intricate embroidery, is often seen as costume, unwearable or not modern enough. But times have changed. With this collection in collaboration with H&M, I have the opportunity to present Indian fashion in a global and contemporary way," says Anamika Khanna, delighted with the collaboration with the Swedish fashion giant.