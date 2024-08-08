25 caravans and cars
A fuss about wandering people: a convoy moves from place to place
A traveling party with at least two dozen caravans and several cars is making an appearance across Austria - and sometimes causing trouble. There is currently a lot of excitement in Neusiedl am See. The police have issued a warning about itinerant tradesmen who want to cash in big for bad work.
Suddenly they were there - without notice, without the landowner's permission! On the road in a caravan, a group of Roma and Sinti caused trouble in Styria. In July, the wandering people settled on the grounds of a model flying club in the district of Graz-Umgebung.
Conflicts again and again
"There was damage, then there were threats," reported concerned residents. The situation on the ground calmed down, but since then there has been no peace and quiet - no matter where the hikers appear.
"Camping not allowed"
In the meantime, a group has moved to Burgenland. They kicked up a lot of dust before the newcomer event Airfield Sounds in Trausdorf last week. The uninvited guests wanted to set up camp on the festival grounds, where Pizzera & Jaus, Turbobier and other big names from the local music scene would later perform. "No camping" was the strict announcement. The party had to leave the airfield.
Camping clique near the lake
Now a delegation with 25 caravans and several cars is causing a stir in Neusiedl am See. As always, the clique set up camp on private property. "The police can only intervene if incidents of a criminal nature occur," it was announced.
However, older homeowners throughout the district are advised against dubious doorstep deals by itinerant tradesmen. "Do not accept any offers of work such as façade cleaning, the costs are far too high," they warn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.