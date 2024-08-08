A fuss about wandering people: a convoy moves from place to place

"Camping not allowed"

In the meantime, a group has moved to Burgenland. They kicked up a lot of dust before the newcomer event Airfield Sounds in Trausdorf last week. The uninvited guests wanted to set up camp on the festival grounds, where Pizzera & Jaus, Turbobier and other big names from the local music scene would later perform. "No camping" was the strict announcement. The party had to leave the airfield.