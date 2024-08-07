All for free!
From the war zone to Taylor Swift in Vienna
On Wednesday morning - the Swifties' world was still in order, no word of terror, no sign of a cancellation. Instead, hundreds of fans flocked to the Ernst Happel Stadium to stock up on fan merchandise such as T-shirts, bags and posters. The "Krone" was right in the middle of it all ...
They give everything for their idol. Really everything. In Tampa, USA, thousands of fans camped out in the pouring rain in front of the merchandise bus to stock up on Taylor Swift fan merchandise in the early hours of the morning.
Similar scenes took place in Paris, London and almost all other "Eras" tour stops.
It wasn't quite as wild in Vienna, but the so-called Early Merch Stand opened its doors directly in front of the Ernst Happel Stadium on Wednesday morning. The opportunity to dress up in style with the right outfits and accessories was used to the full.
Hundreds of "Swifties" scraped together their savings to stock up on Taylor items.
A brief escape from the chaos of war
For the father-daughter duo Alena and Miro, the US superstar's guest appearance in the German capital would have been more than just a harmless pastime. Much more. It should have been a brief respite from the horrors of the war in the Gaza Strip, an escape from the sadness of everyday life. The two had traveled all the way from Tel Aviv to finally hear Taylor Swift sing live.
"Our flight was almost canceled. Air traffic in Israel is very restricted. It looked like we weren't going to make it," says the 15-year-old. The superfan was particularly looking forward to the songs from her favorite Taylor album "1989" - and now has to return to her everyday life overshadowed by the war, disappointed.
Father Miro had suitably dressed up for the occasion in a "Swiftie Dad" outfit. She didn't have to do any convincing to get her father to go to the concert, explains the teenager. On the contrary: "He completely surprised me with the Taylor tickets. My father came home late at night, around 1 a.m., and said that he had a little surprise for me," says Alena. When he showed her the tickets, all she could think was: "Oh my God, I hope he's not joking!" According to her daughter, he really deserves the title of "best father in the world".
Miro does not deny that the visit to Vienna was intended as an escape from the bleak reality in her home country: "The situation in Israel is really difficult."
The background to the ticket purchase was less serious for the two friends Mona and Karolin: "We had goose bumps at the merch stand," Mona told the Krone. The 45-minute wait in the queue was no problem.
All this fun is not cheap. The T-shirts in various designs cost 45 euros, the "Eras" sweaters a whopping 80 euros. The tour poster - there is a specially designed motif for each city - and the Taylor drinking bottle are available for 20 euros each.
The treasures purchased are carried home in a matching cloth bag - also available for 20 euros.
For Sonja, who came in a glittery outfit, the tasty prices were no reason at all to do without Taylor merchandise. The 26-year-old spent almost 130 euros on a gray sweater, a bracelet and the Vienna tour poster.
Johanna (20) and Marieke (23) traveled all the way from Dresden and Rostock respectively. "We've been waiting for this moment for a year." Their bags were bulging with merchandise: Bracelets, sweaters in different colors, and souvenirs for friends.
For the woman on the countless leis, sweaters and cups, the sale of merchandise definitely pays off, even if her concert doesn't take place. Taylor Swift is set to earn a record-breaking 500 million euros from merchandise sales alone on her current "Eras" tour.
