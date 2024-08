Heart club: These knights help people in need

Easter presents and soccer shirts

As part of another charity campaign, the Chevaliere - as the ten club members in the Carinthian priory are known - financed Easter nests and presents, which were given to a youth home in Villach this year. However, the association is not only active in Carinthia, but also in other federal states: there are priories in Lower Austria, Vienna and Tyrol. "We are well networked - we have just financed tablets for socially disadvantaged children with our colleagues in Vienna!" The Knights recently came up with something special for young soccer enthusiasts: "We collected various club jerseys, which were then given to young people in cooperation with JUNO Carinthia." For their commitment, the Knights were nominated for the "Krone" Heart Man campaign!