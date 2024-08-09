Expertise as a duty
Parrots should have fewer “feathers to ruffle”
They are clever, have magnificent plumage and often have a considerable vocabulary. But keeping exotic birds such as cockatoos, parrots and the like is not easy. Animal Welfare Minister Johannes Rauch has visited specimens that have ended up in a rescue center and have sad histories.
The "ARGE Papageienschutz" in Vienna-Alsergrund is home to around 130 birds that have sadly been given away or even abandoned by their owners, or have been confiscated due to poor husbandry. Politicians want to counteract these circumstances and will in future require a certificate of competence that must be completed before these exotic animals can be purchased.
The aim is to prevent ill-considered impulse purchases as far as possible and to ensure that prospective buyers know what they are getting into. After all, such a "bird of paradise" is a decades-long responsibility - these animals can live for 40 to 60 years or even longer. Not just one of the "inmates" in the Arge has outlived its owner.
Nothing lost in an apartment
Association chairwoman Nadja Ziegler impressively describes the stories of the individual animals, who unfortunately often shared the same fate. Cages that are too small and a life of loneliness without a partner - in short: not species-appropriate husbandry. Is this even possible in a private living room?
ARGE Parrot Protection
- A registered, non-profit association since July 1996, which is committed to the protection and welfare of parrots - founded by zoologist Nadja Ziegler.
- Over the years, the association has developed into an international contact point for questions about the species-appropriate keeping of exotic birds.
- A donation enables a new life for parrots in need in Austria and is tax-deductible.
Donation account: IBAN: AT51 6000 0000 9206 4164
- The facility is open to visitors every Friday from 2 p.m. Advance booking is required for groups. Find out more about the work of the association here
"Many animals have arrived with bald patches because they have plucked their own feathers out of sheer stress. In some cases, they can never get rid of this behavior. In my opinion, large parrots have no place in private homes," said the minister during the tour.
The planned certificate of competence is important, but only a drop in the ocean in the fight for greater animal welfare. Nadja Ziegler estimates that there are around 30,000 parrots living in Austria, not all of which are properly registered with the authorities by their owners.
Expensive rarities
"There is a black market for these animals, there is a lot of money involved. These animals will always live in obscurity - and also suffer," says Ziegler, who is also aware of record sums of 150,000 euros for particularly unusual specimens.
Knowledge pays off
Nevertheless, the certificate of competence can turn the tide for the better, because knowledge always pays off. It provides information on the correct care, legal requirements for keeping and safe handling. If you have to deal intensively with an animal's needs before acquiring it, suffering for the animals and frustration for the pet owners can be prevented in advance.
Expertise for exotic animals
- From July 1, 2026, a mandatory certificate of competence for keeping dogs and amphibians, reptiles and parrot birds will be mandatory.
- The four-hour course is intended to ensure a greater sense of responsibility among keepers.
If you like cockatoos and parrots and would like to spend more time with these fascinating animals, there is another way of keeping them than caging them at home. At the "Arge Papageienschutz", you can look after one of the animals as part of a care partnership.
"They are used to people and need this interaction. As a volunteer sponsor, you can come along and work with the animals. There are activity games that are fun for both sides," says Mario Vielgrader, head of the association. A great way to get close to the animals and ensure they live in a species-appropriate environment!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.