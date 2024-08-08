Trouble at the sausage stall: where to put deposit bottles?

August Krivec from "Standl 5" is also not enthusiastic. "That would be a big problem for us, I can't really imagine it," he says. He is particularly concerned about sorting and temporary storage behind the counter. This is because the bottles and cans must not be squeezed together as before - the barcode must remain legible for the machine. For the time being, however, Krivec wants to wait and see: "I'll be surprised to see what really happens."