Carcass goes to the lab
Wildlife ecologist confirms: Wolf was shot down
A sigh of relief for farmers, sad certainty for animal rights activists and two hikers who spotted the wolf shortly before it was shot: In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the predator was shot by a hunter near the Kanisfluh.
"The wolf was taken painlessly and lethally in good light and from a good shooting distance", reported Hubert Schatz, wildlife ecologist and contact person and head of the large carnivore coordination group at the Vorarlberg provincial government office.
In the days before, there had been repeated wolf attacks on an alpine pasture in the rear Mellen valley: Two young cattle were torn, one calf injured. A fourth cow crashed while fleeing from the large predator and was later found dead.
A wolf had already attacked a cow in Bezau-Schönenbach at the end of July. The pregnant cow gave birth to its calf and had to be euthanized as a result of its injuries.
The incidents ultimately led to an extension of the Bregenz district authority's regulation - the wolf was allowed to be hunted within a larger radius. It took until Wednesday for the suspected problem animal to be shot within the affected hunting areas. The wolf carcass is already on its way to a genetics laboratory for examination. Following the shooting, the Bregenz district authority lifted the order to take measures.
"We are on the right track"
"This wolf cull is an important signal. A functioning alpine economy and safe tourism are not compatible with wolves," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner and thanks the hunters for their willingness and swift action. "Our wolf management ordinance and in particular the help of the hunting community has made this swift and consistent action possible. We are on the right track."
Josef Moosbrugger, President of the Chamber of Agriculture, is also relieved: "Once again it has been confirmed that Vorarlberg hunters are a reliable partner for agriculture and alpine farming. They are masters of hunting and you can rely on them. We must continue to be vigilant in the coming days to prevent new ruminant kills."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.