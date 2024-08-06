Politicians promise:
Automatically saved draft
For years, the death of public pools has been rampant in Tyrol, with six facilities currently closed due to financial problems. The long-awaited pool study now shows a way out. Local politicians presented the key points on Tuesday afternoon. Will the financial injection be sufficient?
A number of indoor swimming pools and their local communities are up to their necks in water: high energy costs, high personnel costs and dilapidated facilities have led to numerous closures. The state was called upon to stop the trend and help the municipalities.
This is now to be done by means of an annual financial grant of 15 million euros. 10 million euros of this comes from the state of Tyrol, with €2.5 million each coming from the local authority association and tourism associations. This money is to be used for running costs, but also for investments, stated LH Anton Mattle and his deputy Georg Dornauer on Tuesday after the presentation of the long-awaited pool study.
There will be no closure of indoor swimming pools, but rather targeted support. The swimming pool advisory board of the Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Municipalities and the City of Innsbruck is now drawing up guidelines.
LH Anton Mattle
The aim of the study, which was carried out by the consultancy firm Kohl und Partner, was to assess the current situation and requirements, define the provision of swimming pools and make recommendations for strategic development prospects. The basic supply of swimming areas in Tyrol was defined as being around 20 minutes away by car.
Where is there undersupply and oversupply?
The study found an undersupply in the Imst-Landeck and Wörgl-Kufstein catchment areas, while demand cannot currently be met in the greater Innsbruck area. In the Kitzbühel and Arlberg areas, on the other hand, there is an oversupply, i.e. a very dense supply. Tyrol currently has 19 indoor pools and four thermal spas.
Any money invested is returned many times over - by maintaining the necessary leisure infrastructure.
LHStv. Georg Dornauer
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"We have invited representatives from politics, sport, emergency organizations and business to realign Tyrol's swimming pool policy. We are using the independent pool study as a guideline," said Provincial Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) and 1st Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ).
Tyrolean pools in prospect
"On this basis, we are holding out the prospect of a Tyrolean pool. The funds will be used to close gaps in provision, carry out urgently needed renovations and implement ongoing swimming area funding," said the head of government.
"Our goal is clear: every child should learn to swim. This requires a year-round basic supply of swimming areas, regional access to school swimming courses and a children's swimming program in conjunction with personal responsibility in families."
Swimming is a basic sport in Tyrol. That is why the province of Tyrol is introducing a Tyrolean children's swimming program at my request.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Over the past few months, the local authorities of the Tyrolean indoor swimming pools have been in close contact. The picture was similar for all of them: "An indoor pool needs around 1.5 million euros a year," calculated Axams mayor Thomas Suitner. "The newly built pools have high loans, while maintenance and upcoming renovations are a burden for the older pools. Everyone is losing out!"
Children's swimming program
According to a study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KfV swimming study), one in five children in Austria is at risk of drowning and 670,000 people in this country cannot swim. "This is reason enough for us in Tyrol to take a stand against this and roll out the children's swimming program throughout the country," emphasized Mattle and Dornauer.
Keeping the non-swimmer rate low
"Swimming is a basic sport in Tyrol. That's why, at my request, the state of Tyrol is introducing a Tyrolean children's swimming program that supports transport to the swimming pool and also provides qualified swimming coaches if required. Every child should be able to take a swimming course at kindergarten or school, because good swimming skills provide safety, are fun and are good for the musculoskeletal system," said LH Mattle, who wants to keep the non-swimmer rate in Tyrol low.
According to Dornauer, this money is well invested in the regions and comes back many times over "by maintaining the necessary leisure infrastructure and ensuring that the population has access to year-round swimming areas".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.