Sausage stands in existential fear due to one-way deposit

"If everyone hands in three or four bottles, that's thousands!"

From January 1, sausage stands will have to accept disposable containers like any other point of sale and pay 25 cents back for each one. It's not just about drinks that they have sold themselves. Kachlir and his colleagues can already see that they will have to serve as return points, especially in the evening or at weekends when supermarkets are closed. The rule that you only have to accept as many bottles as you usually sell yourself hardly helps: "If everyone hands in three or four bottles as they pass by, that's thousands!", calculates Kachlir.