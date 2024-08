“When it comes to accuracy, I like to be a nerd!”

A village of 1,700 inhabitants in the district of Gmunden, directly on the western shore of Lake Traunsee, with a dream view of the Traunstein. The waves lapping softly against the jetty of the hotel "Das Traunsee", on whose terrace ORF is inviting the five leaders of the parliamentary parties this year (in the boathouse next door in case of bad weather). The talks are recorded briefly in advance and broadcast unedited.