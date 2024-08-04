SPÖ leader in the election campaign
SPÖ candidate Andreas Babler launched his summer campaign for the elections at the end of September. He is also focusing on courting senior citizens. There should be no discrimination through digitalization.
According to the polls, the SPÖ has only been in third place for some time and is therefore on the defensive. After all, they want to join the government once again. Now party leader Andreas Babler is planning to conquer the country with a (charm) offensive - at least parts of it. The summer tour has begun. Babler first in Salzburg. In addition to his classics on inflation and taxes on the rich, he has another topical message ready.
And he is wooing the more than two million senior citizens in the country. A "banking fairness package". The right to an analogue world for older people, the fight against discrimination through digitalization.
"No discrimination based on age"
The banks would have made a whopping 14 billion in profits in 2023. Despite these excess profits, they would have raised fees for customers and not increased savings interest rates. Much to the detriment of older people. That is why the red man wants: an ATM guarantee in every municipality; a bank advisor appointment once a month and a ban on fee discrimination - banks must not charge higher fees for offline transactions than for online transactions.
Babler: "I will not allow people to be discriminated against or marginalized because of their age. I also demand this respect and fairness from banks. They made record profits last year. Now it's time to give something back."
