According to the polls, the SPÖ has only been in third place for some time and is therefore on the defensive. After all, they want to join the government once again. Now party leader Andreas Babler is planning to conquer the country with a (charm) offensive - at least parts of it. The summer tour has begun. Babler first in Salzburg. In addition to his classics on inflation and taxes on the rich, he has another topical message ready.