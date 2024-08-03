Hezbollah attacked
Israel attacked Hezbollah on Syria’s border
New details emerged on Saturday about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. He is said to have been killed by a short-range bullet. Meanwhile, Israel's army has attacked Hezbollah targets in the border region of Lebanon and Syria.
Israel does not usually comment on attacks in neighboring Syria. However, the country regularly attacks targets of Iran-aligned militias there. A large proportion of Iranian weapons also reach Hezbollah in Lebanon via Syria. Since the beginning of the Gaza war ten months ago, Hezbollah has been engaged in almost daily exchanges of fire with Israel's army.
According to Lebanese reports, one person was killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon. The news agency NNA reported, citing the Ministry of Health, that two people were also injured in the attack on a car near the town of Bazouriyeh.
Hezbollah fighters eliminated
The Israeli military announced that it had eliminated a Hezbollah fighter. The man had played an important role in the planning and execution of attacks on Israel. The Shiite militia did not initially comment on the alleged killing of its member. It had claimed responsibility for an attack on northern Israel in the morning.
Concerns about escalation are growing
In the region, there are growing concerns about an open armed conflict between Israel and Iran together with its allies in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, among other places.
A conflict was already looming in April when the Iranian Revolutionary Guards fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel. However, Israel was able to intercept most of the missiles on its own and with the help of the USA and other allies.
The danger of an open conflict seems to have increased after the killing of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.