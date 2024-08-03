After the Rosenbauer deal
New bosses cause fear and a sense of optimism
There have been rumors for some time, but since Thursday it has been confirmed: Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and Raiffeisen OÖ are taking over the majority of Rosenbauer with a holding company. The new balance of power divides the readers of krone.at. They are hotly debating whether the Austrian solution is really good for Austria.
18 years ago, Stefan Pierer sold his 28% stake in Rosenbauer because the members of the founding family did not want to grant him more rights. Now the KTM boss will soon hold a majority stake in the fire equipment supplier through a company founded with Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz and Raiffeisen Upper Austria!
The fact that the balance of power is changing in this way has users discussing it on krone.at. "Another traditional Austrian company that is shifting at least part of its value creation abroad. India is happy," commented one user. "Profits are shifting abroad," another is also convinced - despite the fact that the company around Pierer and Co. emphasized that the new balance of power would secure the Austrian location and thus also the headquarters in Leonding.
Nevertheless, many fear that production areas could be relocated. This is because the entrepreneur at KTM has relocated parts of motorcycle production and development to Asia in recent months and cut hundreds of jobs in the Innviertel region.
"Who says that fire engines will be produced in India in the future?"
Not everyone shares these fears. "Who says that fire engines will be produced in India in future?" asks one reader on krone.at. And further: "This development is better than investors buying in and then closing up store after three to five years to relocate the entire production."
The fact that an Austrian solution has been found for Rosenbauer is also encouraging. "Nothing stands in the way of a bright future," reads one post.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.