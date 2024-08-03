Vorteilswelt
Customers more selective

E-car manufacturers excel in customer satisfaction

03.08.2024 10:00

According to a study, drivers of electric cars are once again more satisfied with their vehicles this year than they were last year. While 41 percent said they would recommend their brand to others last year, this figure has now risen to 43 percent.

The consulting and market research company Uscale found "measurable" improvements in range and charging performance.

Tesla ahead in customer satisfaction
According to the survey, there were major differences between the various brands in terms of willingness to recommend them to others. According to the survey, 71 percent of respondents would recommend Tesla to friends or colleagues. Porsche (64 percent recommendation), BMW (62 percent) and Hyundai (56 percent) also scored above average.

These figures are significantly lower for the brands Peugeot (3 percent), Citroën (4 percent) and Opel (10 percent) from Stellantis.

The results of the study show that the ranges and charging performance of the e-cars examined have improved compared to the previous year. According to the study, 38% of the vehicles had a real summer range of 400 kilometers or more. In 2023, the figure was 27 percent. Charging capacity also increased: 61% of vehicles had a charging capacity of 150 kilowatts or more (45% a year ago).

At the same time, however, customer expectations also increased. Fewer than in the previous year rated a range of 400 kilometers as "very good" and only a fifth rated 150 kilowatts of charging power accordingly.

According to the researchers, they surveyed almost 5,000 users of all-electric cars in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for the study. They were recruited via online networks.

