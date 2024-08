Change of plan for the chalets at Pass Thurn

This week, Greenpeace named the chalet project at Pass Thurn near Mittersill the biggest building sin in Salzburg. Work on the tourism project has now been going on for years and is still going slowly. Various construction stops are now a thing of the past and building work is currently underway. According to the operators, the first chalets are already finished, but the resort, called "Six Senses", is due to open when the associated hotel is also completed. However, this is unlikely to be the case before 2027.