“Nobody in the ÖVP wants the FPÖ in the Foreign Ministry”

"Unspeakable style" from Harald Vilimsky

Commenting on statements made by FPÖ MEP Harald Vilimsky, who spoke of a "political witch trio" who should "feel the whip" with regard to the newly elected President of Parliament Roberta Metsola, ECB President Christine Lagarde and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Schallenberg said: "Perhaps not every statement made by an MEP should be taken seriously, but all politicians, including those from the FPÖ, should think about what they say from time to time." Such expressions are an "unspeakable style". It is derogatory and attempts to "willfully divide and destroy the basic consensus in our society". But: "At some point, the people who use this kind of language will also fall on their heads. They have to realize that."