Hollywood star in Graz

Kiefer Sutherland signs the Golden Book

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 18:00

A touch of Hollywood wafted through Graz City Hall on Wednesday. Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland signed the Golden Book and even the politicians of the provincial capital mutated into groupies.

On a day like this, party lines are blurred at Graz City Hall. Representatives of all colors stand patiently in the city senate meeting room on Wednesday afternoon, waiting for the Hollywood star's appearance. Kiefer Sutherland is in town to play a concert at the ppc in the evening. But before that, he signs the city's Golden Book.

"What an honor to see who's already in there," comments the actor and singer after patiently taking selfies with fans from Graz City Hall. "Can I draw something in there too?" he asks, then draws a cameraman with the word "Action" in the state capital's book of honor and puts his signature next to it.

He then poses for the media on the balcony of the town hall with a view of the Schloßberg - as well as the pizzeria on Graz's main square where Kiefer Sutherland's recently deceased father Donald Sutherland dined during a brief stopover in Graz in 2016. "Wow, what a coincidence," comments the son matter-of-factly.

You can guess that the loss is still gnawing at him. He prefers to talk about his musical heroes: "Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens and all the others who tell real stories with their songs. I want that too."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
