Critical lyrics

Anti-war song makes you think

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 05:50

A hit with a rock note and profound lines: Martin P. Burscha from St. Pölten composed his peace song 40 years ago. Now his song has been released as a single.

"When will you finally stop playing war?" Musician Martin P. Burscha, alias "Marty PI", takes a critical look at the current war situation in the world. He wrote down the lines to "Red Moon" two decades ago. Due to the events of the war in Ukraine, he finally submitted the song to the Lower Austrian cultural region's songwriting competition - and impressed countless people in the final.

"If all the countries in the world invested just a fraction of the money they spend on research and development in the arms industry and on wars in environmental protection and climate research, the glaciers would grow again, sea levels would fall, climate disasters would recede and fewer people would have to flee their homes. Then we would all have a future worth living," emphasizes the artist.

A thoroughbred musician for many years
Music has accompanied the 60-year-old from St. Pölten since he was 15 years old. Eight years ago, he lost a leg after a serious motorcycle accident - but that hasn't stopped the thoroughbred musician from making music. And he is already working on his next song for the songwriting competition ...

Magdalena Winkler
Magdalena Winkler
