Head office being remodeled

Bank moved 230 employees into replacement offices

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 14:00

"I'm packing my things - and taking my keyboard, my mug and the plants with me!" Sparkasse Oberösterreich is investing around 24 million euros in the renovation of its headquarters in Linz. Before the construction work could begin, the bank parted with inventory and had 230 employees relocated.

From toilets to various armchairs and desks: Sparkasse Oberösterreich had more than 900 items auctioned off online in recent weeks to clear out the headquarters on the Promenade in Linz for the upcoming renovation. True to the motto: what can go, can go, but should not end up in the trash.

The building on the Promenade in Linz will not be able to be put back into operation until the beginning of 2026. (Bild: Sparkasse OÖ)
The building on the Promenade in Linz will not be able to be put back into operation until the beginning of 2026.
(Bild: Sparkasse OÖ)

The employees also had to pack their moving boxes. For the duration of the work, a total of 230 employees moved into replacement accommodation, six of which were set up in different locations.

Even former branches, where today only the self-service machines in the foyer are still in operation, were adapted so that the remaining space could be used as offices.

Rooms were also rented in the Kaufmännisches Vereinshaus, and temporary rooms were created in the bank's existing locations.

Work not completed until 2026
The bank branch at the head office was relocated to the entrance area of the head office, while the Monetarium moved to the Linzerie shopping center. The completely renovated Sparkasse Oberösterreich head office is due to reopen in spring 2026.

Barbara Kneidinger
