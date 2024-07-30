Head office being remodeled
Bank moved 230 employees into replacement offices
"I'm packing my things - and taking my keyboard, my mug and the plants with me!" Sparkasse Oberösterreich is investing around 24 million euros in the renovation of its headquarters in Linz. Before the construction work could begin, the bank parted with inventory and had 230 employees relocated.
From toilets to various armchairs and desks: Sparkasse Oberösterreich had more than 900 items auctioned off online in recent weeks to clear out the headquarters on the Promenade in Linz for the upcoming renovation. True to the motto: what can go, can go, but should not end up in the trash.
The employees also had to pack their moving boxes. For the duration of the work, a total of 230 employees moved into replacement accommodation, six of which were set up in different locations.
Even former branches, where today only the self-service machines in the foyer are still in operation, were adapted so that the remaining space could be used as offices.
Rooms were also rented in the Kaufmännisches Vereinshaus, and temporary rooms were created in the bank's existing locations.
Work not completed until 2026
The bank branch at the head office was relocated to the entrance area of the head office, while the Monetarium moved to the Linzerie shopping center. The completely renovated Sparkasse Oberösterreich head office is due to reopen in spring 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.