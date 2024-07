The election campaign wave spills over into Salzburg

The new National Council will be elected in two months' time. The election campaign is now also picking up speed in Salzburg. On Friday, SPÖ federal party leader and top candidate Andreas Babler will come to the city of Mozart and present his program together with the Salzburg candidates. Not present: Salzburg's party leader David Egger. The man from Neumarkt is on vacation. However, this is not an indication of a lack of support from Salzburg, as Managing Director Gerald Forcher explains: "Babler comes to Salzburg more often and so do many others, such as Julia Herr."