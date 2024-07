“Tell me about paradise”

When our village street was still a gravel road, I became friends with Hermann, the street sweeper. Hermann wasn't so particular about the truth. For him, fibbing was a matter of course. That made people feel insecure. As soon as he opened his mouth, the world as my father saw it, for example, became a different world. It was also mean, unjust and dishonest, but it was full of wondrous events that fired my childish imagination.