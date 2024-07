Navee N65i: what the SUV among e-scooters is capable of

It is rare, but it does happen that a test device surprises us even before it is unpacked. In the case of the Navee N65i, because the letter carrier asks for help transporting it to the second floor. Who could have guessed that an e-scooter would not only be so big, but above all so heavy? This foreshadows what will be confirmed later on: The self-proclaimed SUV among e-scooters is only suitable for everyday use to a limited extent, depending on living conditions and mobility behavior.