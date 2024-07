The Revolution and its consequences for today

July 27, 1794 was not called that in France at the time. It was referred to as the "9th Thermidor of Year II" - the so-called revolutionary calendar, which had been introduced in 1792, applied. Twelve months of thirty days plus five or six leap days, which were spent on special republican celebrations. This was necessary because there were no longer weeks, but three "decades" per month, and only every tenth day was a day of rest, not every seventh as before. All church holidays were also abolished.