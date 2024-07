Apartment is 30 degrees, but air conditioning is forbidden

Ursula Recker (68) has lived in Linz-Urfahr for more than five decades, but in recent years it has gotten worse and worse. During a local inspection by "OÖ-Krone", the thermometer showed 30 degrees - in the apartment, mind you. All cooling measures failed. "That's why I asked the GWG if I could install air conditioning. But they refused," says the sprightly pensioner.