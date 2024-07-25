New "plate model"
Minister Rauch rebuilds the food pyramid
"Nothing will increase the chance of survival on earth as much as the step towards a vegetarian diet" is a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein. This is also the tenor of Health Minister Rauch's newly revised dietary recommendations, which are based on plant-based foods.
From the "boomer" with high meat consumption to the flexitarian, for whom the "Sunday roast" principle applies - i.e. only particularly good cuts, on a maximum of one day a week. This is how Health Minister Rauch sees himself in his self-assessment of his own meat consumption.
In the opening words of the press conference on his newly published dietary recommendations, Rauch immediately states: "This is a highly individual issue. I think it's the wrong approach to come up with bans or finger-wagging. I am issuing my recommendation here, which we have worked out with experts."
The way to better health, environmental protection and animal welfare is through the stomach, so everyone can contribute to this several times a day. This is because the production and transportation of animal-based foods in particular release a lot of CO2 and consume enormous amounts of energy, water and arable land.
When consuming meat, we should invest in high-quality products from our Austrian farmers. Yes, it comes at a price, but it shouldn't end up on our plates every day!
Maggie Entenfellner, „Krone“-Tierecke
"In the long term, we can no longer afford our current eating habits," said the Minister. At the same time, he sees a rethink in many places, which is reflected in the trend towards more regionality and seasonality. The fact that we should focus more on quality than quantity when it comes to animal products is slowly becoming established in people's minds.
New "plate model"
The most important components of a balanced diet remain drinking water, vegetables and fruit as well as cereals and potatoes. Pulses and products made from them have been added as a new category. They are an environmentally friendly and inexpensive source of protein and are recommended by experts three times a week.
The amount of recommended dairy products has been reduced from three to two portions, and instead of five portions of meat or fish, only three portions per week are now recommended.
We have it in our own hands
"The signs are clear! The foundation for our health is laid in our own kitchen. When eating meat, we should invest in high-quality products from our Austrian farmers. Yes, it comes at a price, but it shouldn't end up on our plates every day!" says Animal Corner Manager Maggie Entenfellner.
