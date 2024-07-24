Winden am See
Word duels over financial shortfall in municipal coffers
The finances of the municipality of Winden am See are in turmoil. The SPÖ leadership and the FPÖ defend themselves against criticism from the ÖVP and the Greens: "The accusations are election skirmishes."
The mood around the finances in Winden am See is tense. Local councillors Lisa Reuter (ÖVP) and Margit Paul-Kientzl (Greens and Independents) had - as reported - raised the alarm because according to the budget estimate, a deficit of €932,000 by the end of the year clouds the outlook. The criticism was fierce: A lot of money had been poured into the local infrastructure due to the accumulation of debt, and the situation had not improved despite the consolidation process, they said.
Criticism from the SPÖ and FPÖ
The reaction from the SPÖ and FPÖ was not long in coming. "To now claim that the SPÖ has wasted taxpayers' money is flimsy. On the one hand, the local population has always been consulted on major projects and acceptance was enormous. On the other hand, the opposition parties have supported almost 100 percent of all financial statements or approved loans," says SPÖ Mayor Erwin Preiner.
1 million euros
The municipality of Winden am See will lose almost as much money when the budget estimate for 2024 is examined.
ÖVP chairman had a control function
Interjection from our own ranks: "The chairman of the audit committee was from the ÖVP. He therefore had a control function and did not point out any alleged 'waste of money'." Postscript from Preiner: "The election campaign for the National Council elections is obviously being confused with municipal politics. Winden does not deserve that." I take note of the opposition's call to resign "without comment", said the head of the municipality.
"Wrong way of presenting things"
The construction of the elementary school for €1.9 million and the kindergarten with crèche for €1.6 million were financially huge chunks. "It only became really difficult when the interest rates for loans rose dramatically," explains Preiner. The approach of the current critics from the ÖVP and the Greens also annoys FPÖ local chairman Erich Schmelzer: "Taxi vouchers have not been collected at all. But the abolition is being criticized." This is just one of a whole series of examples of misrepresentation by political opponents.
Fees raised
What happens now? According to Preiner, Winden am See is not subject to municipal supervision. "However, we are working together with the relevant authorities at the provincial government office," he says. What has remained untouched for years is now being tackled: in order to replenish the municipal coffers, the sewer usage fees have already been raised. "By ten percent and not by more than 20 percent, as inflation has risen in the past three years alone," explains the mayor.
There is also talk of adjusting the dog fee and the waste disposal fee, which has remained unchanged for ten years. The sale of old properties could bring in a lot of money. Preiner: "The consolidation talks are in full swing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
