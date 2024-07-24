Word duels over financial shortfall in municipal coffers

Fees raised

What happens now? According to Preiner, Winden am See is not subject to municipal supervision. "However, we are working together with the relevant authorities at the provincial government office," he says. What has remained untouched for years is now being tackled: in order to replenish the municipal coffers, the sewer usage fees have already been raised. "By ten percent and not by more than 20 percent, as inflation has risen in the past three years alone," explains the mayor.