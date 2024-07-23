After the storm in Carinthia:
What victims of storms need to know now
What the storm victims in Upper Carinthia are currently going through must be a horror: mired cellars, flooded garages, damaged cars and destroyed fields are leaving those affected in despair. What is needed now is information and help - and fast! Where insurance companies can help, why patience is still required and how to properly document the damage caused.
"Just the feeling that my concerns are being heard, that someone is listening to me - that's so important! And the quicker, the better," says Kurt Tschemernjak, CEO of Kärntner Landesversicherung (KLV) and an expert in these matters, at the latest after the past stormy summers: "We've learned a lot in recent years."
This is precisely why his colleagues in the field service are "encouraged to go into disaster areas and visit our customers if possible".
At the moment, however, only the police or rescue services come to Innerkrems - and only in an emergency and via Salzburg. This makes it all the more important to take action yourself and contact your own insurance company: "Sometimes it doesn't hurt to stand on your hind legs!" And to document the damage properly, emphasizes Tschemernjak.
How to properly document storm damage
"A photo is worth a thousand words. Everyone has a cell phone with a camera and can easily record damage." In the best case scenario, there is even a list of possessions prepared in advance: "I can recommend this to everyone - simply a folder with a photo, brief information, value and possibly instructions for use. The question is always: How can I prove what I own?"
Because by the time the appraiser is on site, a lot of things may have already been disposed of. "As long as everything is documented, it doesn't matter if the damaged washing machine and the broken freezer are no longer in the flooded cellar. Traces on the building itself can be seen for much longer."
House mired: do I need an expert?
The insurance company decides whether a court-certified expert is necessary - depending on the amount of damage. They will also help those affected with recommendations on clean-up and restoration work. "Experts are professionals, geologists for example. None of this is decided at the office desk!"
Depending on the contract and circumstances, the insurance can cover up to 100 percent of the damage: "There are now very good products for buildings insurance: Snow pressure, rockfall, hail - I can cover that with up to 100 percent!" informs Tschemernjak. "This also applies to landslides!"
What does the insurance pay for and what doesn't?
The situation is different for mudslides: "There is currently no solution for 100 percent protection." The difference: "Mudslides are similar to rivers and happen on the surface, a landslide goes deeper, perhaps even underground. We had a case where an entire garage shifted! We are very careful with the definition and if something is unclear, an expert is called in."
Then there is the first loss cover: "The sum is stipulated in the contract - no matter how much higher the damage is, we pay up to this amount."
Incidentally, it is not yet possible to say how high the total damage is in the affected region.
Financial ruin threatens after a disaster - what now?
Storm damage often means financial ruin for those affected, with many facing the ruins of their existence. This is why numerous state and private institutions offer their support.
Among other things, the state of Carinthia grants aid for damage caused by natural disasters. The Carinthian Emergency Relief Agency examines, assesses and distributes the funds.
While in most cases the financial support is extremely low, other aid organizations such as the Red Cross ensure that those affected are provided with essentials such as clothing, hygiene articles and other items.
By the way: After a disaster, the full amount of damage repair can also be claimed as an extraordinary expense in the employee tax assessment. The Chamber of Labor offers support with this.
130 liters per square meter rained during the recent storms in Liesertal. The situation is devastating: the storms caused the most damage to the public infrastructure, but several private houses are also several meters deep in mud. The clean-up work is therefore continuing.
A dilemma familiar to many storm victims: The whole basement is under water, and you should actually be at work by now. "If you've been hit by a storm, you should contact your employer straight away and explain what has happened," explains Maximilian Turrini, Head of the Employment Law Department at the Carinthian Chamber of Labor.
However, the personal prevention from work only applies for a certain period of time. "If the cellar is still under water and is being pumped out, then you have to go back to work," the expert explains in an interview with "Krone".
However, if the route to work is torn away or blocked for a longer period of time, such as in the Innerkrems, the employer may not demand that you come to work! "However, you should always clarify the details directly with your employer so that there are no misunderstandings."
