Rutting to death
Love blinds deer to the dangers of the road
Now the rutting season begins in forests and meadows - buck and doe only have eyes for each other. This can end fatally for drivers. What to watch out for in the event of a deer accident.
Head down, head elsewhere. This is how experienced hunters describe the behavior of roe deer during the coming weeks. The rutting season begins at the end of July. And this is when love literally blinds the otherwise vigilant forest dwellers - except for each other. The hormonal surges are acted out during wild hunts, when bucks drive the does across the fields.
15,000 deer die on roads in Lower Austria
"With this aimless behaviour, deer are also increasingly crossing roads at high speed," emphasizes State Hunting Master Josef Pröll and appeals to drivers to react with increased caution. In any case, roe deer are considered to be the most endangered game animals in the country due to road traffic. The local huntsmen back this up with concrete figures: Every year, at least 30,000 wild animals fall victim to motorized vehicles in Lower Austria. Around half of these are deer.
Deer are barely aware of their surroundings during the rut. Drivers should therefore slow down and keep an eye on the side of the road.
Josef Pröll, Landesjägermeister in Niederösterreich
Bild: Werner Streifelder/NÖ Jagdverband
Wildlife warning devices installed
In any case, hunters are doing their bit to ensure that deer and drivers can coexist safely. In 485 hunting grounds, 125,000 optical and 6350 optical-acoustic wildlife warning devices have already been installed along 1800 kilometers of country road.
Always report wildlife accidents to the police
But what should you do if the worst comes to the worst? If a collision with a deer is imminent, drivers should brake sharply and hold the steering wheel firmly. "Swerving maneuvers are too high a risk for car occupants and other road users," experts advise. If the accident has already happened, the next step is to secure the scene of the accident and inform the police!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.