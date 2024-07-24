Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rutting to death

Love blinds deer to the dangers of the road

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 05:50

Now the rutting season begins in forests and meadows - buck and doe only have eyes for each other. This can end fatally for drivers. What to watch out for in the event of a deer accident.

comment0 Kommentare

Head down, head elsewhere. This is how experienced hunters describe the behavior of roe deer during the coming weeks. The rutting season begins at the end of July. And this is when love literally blinds the otherwise vigilant forest dwellers - except for each other. The hormonal surges are acted out during wild hunts, when bucks drive the does across the fields.

In the coming weeks, increased caution is required in deer crossing zones. (Bild: Huber Patrick)
In the coming weeks, increased caution is required in deer crossing zones.
(Bild: Huber Patrick)

15,000 deer die on roads in Lower Austria
"With this aimless behaviour, deer are also increasingly crossing roads at high speed," emphasizes State Hunting Master Josef Pröll and appeals to drivers to react with increased caution. In any case, roe deer are considered to be the most endangered game animals in the country due to road traffic. The local huntsmen back this up with concrete figures: Every year, at least 30,000 wild animals fall victim to motorized vehicles in Lower Austria. Around half of these are deer.

Zitat Icon

Deer are barely aware of their surroundings during the rut. Drivers should therefore slow down and keep an eye on the side of the road.

(Bild: Werner Streifelder/NÖ Jagdverband)

Josef Pröll, Landesjägermeister in Niederösterreich

Bild: Werner Streifelder/NÖ Jagdverband

Wildlife warning devices installed
In any case, hunters are doing their bit to ensure that deer and drivers can coexist safely. In 485 hunting grounds, 125,000 optical and 6350 optical-acoustic wildlife warning devices have already been installed along 1800 kilometers of country road.

 Always report wildlife accidents to the police 
But what should you do if the worst comes to the worst? If a collision with a deer is imminent, drivers should brake sharply and hold the steering wheel firmly. "Swerving maneuvers are too high a risk for car occupants and other road users," experts advise. If the accident has already happened, the next step is to secure the scene of the accident and inform the police!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf