Wrong information sent out
For the head of the town, 7:2 was a unanimous decision
There was a brief stand-off between the SP-affiliated ASKÖ and the red Rieder town councillor Peter Stummer. The reason: VP mayor Bernhard Zwielehner informed the athletes that they were not allowed to use the gym following a unanimous decision by the town council. However, the SPÖ voted against it.
Sloppiness or malicious intent? This is the question asked by Ried Deputy Mayor Peter Stummer (SP) following a letter signed by VP Mayor Bernhard Zwielehner to the SP-affiliated sports association ASKÖ. The head of the city informed the red gymnastics section that they were not allowed to use the gym at the Rosegger School this summer following a "unanimous" decision by the city council.
"But the decision was not unanimous. It was 7:2. The SP was the only one to vote in favor of using the hall," says Stummer angrily. He is said to have spent hours answering calls from angry ASKÖ members: "I'm now not sure whether this letter wasn't deliberately sent out two months before the National Council elections to stir up trouble within the SP."
"Neither the head of office nor I could remember the exact result of the vote.
Bernhard Zwielehner, ÖVP-Bürgermeister
Mayor Zwielehner shakes his head: "Neither the director nor I could remember the exact result of the vote. The SP has the opportunity to have the minutes corrected retrospectively. That will of course happen."
A solution is being sought for athletes
Zwielehner also admits that he did not know during the vote that it was a request from the competitive gymnasts. "We will find a solution for them. Hobby athletes will have to take a break in the summer months, however, as we have to clean the halls and the staff also have to go on vacation from time to time."
