Gang busted
Thief crashed into police car on the run
For some time now, the police have had a Hungarian gang of thieves in their sights, who have repeatedly made their way to Austria on their raids. When the serial offenders carried out their next coup in Güssing, they were caught. While trying to escape, one of the criminals' cars crashed into a company car. Three arrests!
The gang was caught red-handed at lunchtime on Sunday. The Hungarians were after scrap iron, copper scraps and used electrical appliances. When they tried to make off with the loot in two cars after breaking into a building services company in Güssing, the police got in their way.
Car rammed into civilian car
The driver of an Opel Astra accelerated and tried to flee. His car rammed into an unmarked police car - no one was injured! All three serial offenders were stopped.
The public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt has now confirmed the arrests of the suspects. They have been ordered to be taken to prison. The three main suspects - 32, 36 and 38 years old - remain in custody!
Several coups
The Hungarian gang has a long criminal record. Just three weeks ago, the serial offenders raided a sawmill in Güssing. A 31-year-old accomplice was not involved in the current coup. She has been identified and has already been questioned. The accused made a full confession.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.