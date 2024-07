End of the club? City Beats rumors do not stop

A lot is currently happening in the Salzburg real estate landscape. The AVA-Hof, which is located between Griesgasse and Franz-Josef-Kai near Hanuschplatz in the city of Salzburg, is soon to be given a new lease of life. A fashion chain - which owns the building - and a hotel will move in. Construction work is due to start this year. Now, however, the neighboring building, which houses the "City Beats" nightclub, has once again become the focus of Salzburg's real estate aficionados.