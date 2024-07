Emergency landing in sewage treatment plant: young falcons rescued!

Hedgehog and dog stuck in fences

The fire department had to use heavy equipment to rescue two more four-legged friends: In Vösendorf, district of Mödling, a small hedgehog had become trapped in a fence. The bars were loosened using a battery-powered spreader and the prickly female was released into the wild after a brief health check at the animal shelter. The rescue shears, which are normally used to open car wrecks, were also used in Strasshof an der Nordbahn, where female dog "Jeannie" got her head stuck in the garden fence.