Green wave: how to save water and energy

The ongoing heatwave is hard to bear. You can cool off in Vienna's outdoor pools, which are very popular these days. Last week, the one million visitor mark was broken for the first time. However, the figures from the previous year are still not quite as high. For pool spokesman Martin Kotinsky, this is due to the increased risk of thunderstorms and bad weather at the start of the season, as well as the construction sites. But these fulfill an important purpose: they make the pools greener.