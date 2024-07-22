Fact check on pools
Green wave: how to save water and energy
Photovoltaic systems, heat pumps: Vienna's pools are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to become ever greener. How this works in detail.
The ongoing heatwave is hard to bear. You can cool off in Vienna's outdoor pools, which are very popular these days. Last week, the one million visitor mark was broken for the first time. However, the figures from the previous year are still not quite as high. For pool spokesman Martin Kotinsky, this is due to the increased risk of thunderstorms and bad weather at the start of the season, as well as the construction sites. But these fulfill an important purpose: they make the pools greener.
Heat pumps and photovoltaic systems
In so-called energy-saving contracting projects, energy and water-saving measures are developed with specialist companies. And these are already well advanced. One example is the congress pool. Three air-to-water heat pumps are used to heat the pools, with the majority of the electricity required coming from a new photovoltaic system. In total, 98 percent of district heating and 61 percent of water consumption can be saved each year.
This is how much energy the pools generate
17,000 square meters of solar panels in Vienna's pools generate a total of around 8,000 Mw/H of energy per year. This corresponds to the average heat consumption of around 900 households.
In total, Vienna's outdoor swimming pools have 17,000 square meters of solar panels, which generate as much energy as 900 households need. Most of the heat is generated at the Schafbergbad. But not for much longer, as the largest PV system is currently being installed on the roof of the Floridsdorf indoor pool, covering almost 300 square meters.
"Vienna's public baths are working intensively on the topic of saving water and energy. I am particularly pleased that the pools are pioneers in the field of sustainability and innovation and are thus making an important contribution to a climate-friendly Vienna," says Deputy Mayor and City Councillor for Public Pools Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS).
