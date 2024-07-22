Record number of participants at the Erzberg Adventure Days

And for all those who can hardly wait to conquer the Erzberg again: The dates for next year are ready: On July 19, 2025, the 8km "Dirtrun" and the "AT&S Vertical Iron Sprint" will take place, followed by the 16km and 24km "Dirtrun" on July 20 and the "Erzberg Run" and the "Erzberg Walk" on July 26. All information and registration here.