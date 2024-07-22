Vorteilswelt
6000 running enthusiasts

Record number of participants at the Erzberg Adventure Days

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 13:00

The "Krone Erzberg Adventure Days" came to an end last weekend - with 6000 running enthusiasts over two weekends, a record number of participants were recorded. Next year, the running event will take place from July 19 to 26.

"Sensational! We had an absolute record number of participants," said the organizers of the "Krone Erzberg Adventure Days" from the event agency tiQa. Almost 6000 participants took part in the events. 12,0000 visitors came to watch the athletes compete in the three "Dirtruns" and the "AT&S Vertical Iron Sprint" on the first weekend and the "Erzberg Run" and "Erzberg Walk" last weekend. 

Good performance, good atmosphere
The atmosphere at Erzberg was correspondingly good, the athletes were cheered on and reached the finish line exhausted but happy. 

The organizers were particularly pleased with a group from Lebenshilfe Trofaiach/Leoben, who were invited by Energie Steiermark to take part in the "Adventure Days" for the first time: "The inclusion project was very successful, the participants conquered the Erzberg together."

The participants of the inclusion project before the start .... (Bild: Tiqa.at/Sabrina Rieß)
The participants of the inclusion project before the start ....
(Bild: Tiqa.at/Sabrina Rieß)
... and at the finish line. (Bild: Tiqa.at/Sabrina Rieß)
... and at the finish line.
(Bild: Tiqa.at/Sabrina Rieß)

And for all those who can hardly wait to conquer the Erzberg again: The dates for next year are ready: On July 19, 2025, the 8km "Dirtrun" and the "AT&S Vertical Iron Sprint" will take place, followed by the 16km and 24km "Dirtrun" on July 20 and the "Erzberg Run" and the "Erzberg Walk" on July 26. All information and registration here.

Christoph Hartner
