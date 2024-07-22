Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the kitchen

Imperial and delicious mishaps in the kitchen at the Habsburg court

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 09:00

Two historians, together with singer Shlomit Butbul, serve up highly intellectual appetizers. Among other things, they explain how the Kaiserschmarrn, which is so well-known in this country, came about. 

comment0 Kommentare

Enjoy your meal! What Andrea Glatzer and Ingrid Schramm from Weiden am See have discovered on the shelves of historical archives can be tasted by curious guests tomorrow from 6.30 pm at the Weinwerk in Neusiedl. Under the motto "Secrets at the Habsburg court - kitchen accidents and other revelations", they will take a delightful look into the pots and pans of the aristocracy.

Humorous menu
A menu steeped in history is served with a healthy dose of joie de vivre and humor. The entertaining literary evening will be spiced up by singer and actress Shlomit Butbul, who is currently performing in "My Fair Lady" on the Seebühne Mörbisch stage. This exciting reading is supported by the Kiwanis Club Neusiedl. Admission: free donation! The net proceeds go to projects for families in the region who urgently need help.

From Schomlauer Nockerln to Kaiserschmarrn with Shlomit Butbul (left), Andrea Glatzer and Ingrid Schramm. (Bild: Fotosammlung Ingrid Schramm)
From Schomlauer Nockerln to Kaiserschmarrn with Shlomit Butbul (left), Andrea Glatzer and Ingrid Schramm.
(Bild: Fotosammlung Ingrid Schramm)

Pancakes became Schmarrn
Kaiserschmarrn is the sweet counterpart to Wiener Schnitzel. The historians explain how this came about. According to their work, pancakes were one of the favorite dishes of Emperor Franz Joseph I until a mishap occurred in the imperial and royal court kitchen. The pancakes turned out too thick and broke apart.

 "The cook improvised with raisins and powdered sugar, but was not satisfied. Furious, he put the serving bell over it and left. The valet thought the dish was ready and served it," so the legend goes. Upon seeing the dish, the emperor simply asked: "What kind of rubbish is this?"

According to legend, the Kaiserschmarrn goes back to Franz Joseph I. (Bild: Stöger Max/Max Stöger)
According to legend, the Kaiserschmarrn goes back to Franz Joseph I.
(Bild: Stöger Max/Max Stöger)

Messy dumplings 
The servant is quick-witted: "Your Majesty, this is Kaiserschmarrn!" Somlauer Nockerln is also said to have originated in a similarly chaotic manner in Karoly Gundel's Stadtwäldchen restaurant in Budapest. Other table manners and pleasures of the table are also reported. The focus is also on letters from Sisi, the secret revolutionary, to Emperor Franz Joseph.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf