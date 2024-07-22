In the kitchen
Imperial and delicious mishaps in the kitchen at the Habsburg court
Two historians, together with singer Shlomit Butbul, serve up highly intellectual appetizers. Among other things, they explain how the Kaiserschmarrn, which is so well-known in this country, came about.
Enjoy your meal! What Andrea Glatzer and Ingrid Schramm from Weiden am See have discovered on the shelves of historical archives can be tasted by curious guests tomorrow from 6.30 pm at the Weinwerk in Neusiedl. Under the motto "Secrets at the Habsburg court - kitchen accidents and other revelations", they will take a delightful look into the pots and pans of the aristocracy.
Humorous menu
A menu steeped in history is served with a healthy dose of joie de vivre and humor. The entertaining literary evening will be spiced up by singer and actress Shlomit Butbul, who is currently performing in "My Fair Lady" on the Seebühne Mörbisch stage. This exciting reading is supported by the Kiwanis Club Neusiedl. Admission: free donation! The net proceeds go to projects for families in the region who urgently need help.
Pancakes became Schmarrn
Kaiserschmarrn is the sweet counterpart to Wiener Schnitzel. The historians explain how this came about. According to their work, pancakes were one of the favorite dishes of Emperor Franz Joseph I until a mishap occurred in the imperial and royal court kitchen. The pancakes turned out too thick and broke apart.
"The cook improvised with raisins and powdered sugar, but was not satisfied. Furious, he put the serving bell over it and left. The valet thought the dish was ready and served it," so the legend goes. Upon seeing the dish, the emperor simply asked: "What kind of rubbish is this?"
Messy dumplings
The servant is quick-witted: "Your Majesty, this is Kaiserschmarrn!" Somlauer Nockerln is also said to have originated in a similarly chaotic manner in Karoly Gundel's Stadtwäldchen restaurant in Budapest. Other table manners and pleasures of the table are also reported. The focus is also on letters from Sisi, the secret revolutionary, to Emperor Franz Joseph.
