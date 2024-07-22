Busy season in the local outdoor pools

Gols swimming courses popular

Gols is also satisfied: So far, 25,000 visitors have flocked to the Aquasplash. "We are just behind last year's figure," says local manager Kilian Brandstätter. After the weather was unfavorable at the beginning, we have made up a lot of ground in recent weeks. They are hoping for good weather in August in order to attract around 45,000 visitors like last year. "There is strong demand for the swimming courses. "We also have a lot of guests from Hungary and Slovakia," says Brandstätter.