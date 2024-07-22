Numerous visitors
Busy season in the local outdoor pools
The season in the local outdoor pools and bathing lakes has brought light and shade so far. After a weak start, the number of visitors increased significantly, especially in July.
Eisenstadt, where the Parkbad is in its 71st season this year, is highly satisfied. Since opening on May 1, it has welcomed around 12,000 visitors. "I am delighted that our facilities have been so well received and that so many people enjoy spending their free time here," says Mayor Thomas Steiner. There are always days when up to 700 visitors come to the outdoor pool, which is harmoniously embedded in the palace park.
Up to 1000 guests in Jennersdorf
There is also a good atmosphere in Jennersdorf: up to 1000 guests have been welcomed here on some days this year, as pool attendant Andreas Lipp explains. "It's going very well so far, better than last year," reports Mayor Reinhard Deutsch. After all, it is one of the largest outdoor pools in Central Europe.
The adventure pool, a 19-metre-long wide slide and an air bubble geyser are very popular. At the same time, a flexible start to the season is the order of the day: "We only opened at the end of May this year because the water temperatures weren't right," says Deutsch. If it pays off and the weather is good, they will also keep the first weeks of September open.
Gols swimming courses popular
Gols is also satisfied: So far, 25,000 visitors have flocked to the Aquasplash. "We are just behind last year's figure," says local manager Kilian Brandstätter. After the weather was unfavorable at the beginning, we have made up a lot of ground in recent weeks. They are hoping for good weather in August in order to attract around 45,000 visitors like last year. "There is strong demand for the swimming courses. "We also have a lot of guests from Hungary and Slovakia," says Brandstätter.
Operation in Burg running smoothly after flooding
Visitor numbers are now also good at the swimming lake in Burg. However, there are no comparisons with the previous year: "Due to the flood disaster, we were only able to start operations on July 8," explains Mayor Gerhard Klepits. Many permanent campers suffered major damage, which of course also had an impact on visitor numbers. Nevertheless, they are happy that the swimming operations are now up and running again.
Some guests in Rauchwart
Rauchwart was also affected by the floods. However, the bathing lake is now busy again. "Things are looking up, we have a lot of guests," says village boss Michaela Raber. There is also a lot of positive feedback from visitors about the swimming facilities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.