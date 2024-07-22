Vorteilswelt
Numerous visitors

Busy season in the local outdoor pools

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 11:00

The season in the local outdoor pools and bathing lakes has brought light and shade so far. After a weak start, the number of visitors increased significantly, especially in July.

Eisenstadt, where the Parkbad is in its 71st season this year, is highly satisfied. Since opening on May 1, it has welcomed around 12,000 visitors. "I am delighted that our facilities have been so well received and that so many people enjoy spending their free time here," says Mayor Thomas Steiner. There are always days when up to 700 visitors come to the outdoor pool, which is harmoniously embedded in the palace park.

The season has been going well so far at the Parkbad in Eisenstadt.
The season has been going well so far at the Parkbad in Eisenstadt.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

Up to 1000 guests in Jennersdorf
There is also a good atmosphere in Jennersdorf: up to 1000 guests have been welcomed here on some days this year, as pool attendant Andreas Lipp explains. "It's going very well so far, better than last year," reports Mayor Reinhard Deutsch. After all, it is one of the largest outdoor pools in Central Europe.

The adventure pool, a 19-metre-long wide slide and an air bubble geyser are very popular. At the same time, a flexible start to the season is the order of the day: "We only opened at the end of May this year because the water temperatures weren't right," says Deutsch. If it pays off and the weather is good, they will also keep the first weeks of September open.

Gols swimming courses popular
Gols is also satisfied: So far, 25,000 visitors have flocked to the Aquasplash. "We are just behind last year's figure," says local manager Kilian Brandstätter. After the weather was unfavorable at the beginning, we have made up a lot of ground in recent weeks. They are hoping for good weather in August in order to attract around 45,000 visitors like last year. "There is strong demand for the swimming courses. "We also have a lot of guests from Hungary and Slovakia," says Brandstätter.

Operation in Burg running smoothly after flooding
Visitor numbers are now also good at the swimming lake in Burg. However, there are no comparisons with the previous year: "Due to the flood disaster, we were only able to start operations on July 8," explains Mayor Gerhard Klepits. Many permanent campers suffered major damage, which of course also had an impact on visitor numbers. Nevertheless, they are happy that the swimming operations are now up and running again.

The Burg bathing lake is starting a little late this year.
The Burg bathing lake is starting a little late this year.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

Some guests in Rauchwart
Rauchwart was also affected by the floods. However, the bathing lake is now busy again. "Things are looking up, we have a lot of guests," says village boss Michaela Raber. There is also a lot of positive feedback from visitors about the swimming facilities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
