Fatal accident involving an e-biker in Gaschurn

The 43-year-old e-biker died on Saturday evening in Gaschurn (Bludenz district) after falling into the River Ill. According to a witness, the man had previously left the cycle path for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. The witness informed the emergency services, but lost sight of the man floating motionless in the water. After the lock of the hydroelectric power station had been closed by the emergency services, the 43-year-old was discovered lying in the river bed at around 11.50 pm.