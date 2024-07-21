Viennese of the week
App now connects people seeking help with helpers
Thomas Nayer knows what it's like to need help. With do-gether, he wants to make life easier for everyone. Our Viennese of the week.
According to statistics, one in four Austrians is looking for help. Whether it's a single mother who has reached her limits, a working person who doesn't always have time to walk the dog or a young wheelchair user who wants to get out and about.
Network of helpfulness
This is exactly where Thomas Nayer's app comes in. With do-gether, he has created a network that connects people looking for help with people who need help in an uncomplicated way. Anyone who needs help places their request in the app and anyone who wants to help accepts it. The helpers receive a monetary reward. This is intended to reduce the feeling of eternal gratitude, which has a negative connotation for people who need help more often.
A contribution to a better society
21-year-old Nayer is in a wheelchair himself. "Based on my own experiences and conversations with friends, I know that there are always things we can't do on our own," he says. Developing the app is his small contribution to a better society. So much meaningful commitment deserves our Wiener of the Week title.
Info: www.do-gether.com
