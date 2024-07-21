App now connects people seeking help with helpers

Network of helpfulness

This is exactly where Thomas Nayer's app comes in. With do-gether, he has created a network that connects people looking for help with people who need help in an uncomplicated way. Anyone who needs help places their request in the app and anyone who wants to help accepts it. The helpers receive a monetary reward. This is intended to reduce the feeling of eternal gratitude, which has a negative connotation for people who need help more often.