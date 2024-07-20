40 degrees and more
Heat in southern Europe plagues vacationers and locals
Hot air masses from Africa are currently causing unbearable heat in southern Europe. In major Spanish cities such as Seville and Cordoba, temperatures are rising to more than 40 degrees. Greece and Italy have also been hit by a heatwave for days. In large cities such as Rome and Florence, temperatures of up to 38 degrees in the shade have been measured, in Sicily two degrees more.
The tourism industry is certain that if heatwaves continue to increase due to climate change, this could drive some holidaymakers away in the long term. Instead of Mallorca or Malaga, people would then be more likely to book Sweden or Scotland. After all, it is already clear that fjords are increasingly popular instead of beaches, and "coolcation" is booming.
A study showed that spending by holidaymakers in Spanish regions with a more moderate climate has increased more than in particularly hot regions. If temperatures continue to rise, forecasts show that tourism could slump by up to 15 percent in the peak season, i.e. in July and August.
Demonstrations against mass tourism
However, Spain's tourism is still booming and many cities are considered hopelessly overcrowded. In the Mediterranean metropolis of Barcelona, in Malaga and on Mallorca, demonstrators demanded measures against the excesses of mass tourism. Locals are also outraged by the associated environmental pollution, traffic jams, general overcrowding, water shortages and the overloading of the health sector and waste disposal.
Bella Italia groans under heatwave
"Dolce vita" is also in demand in Italy, but the country is groaning under an unprecedented heatwave. On Friday, temperatures were so high in some parts of the country that the Ministry of Health declared the highest heat warning level for 17 major cities, including the capital Rome and Florence. Tourists in Rome and Florence struggled through the alleyways of the old towns and from one attraction to the next in temperatures of around 38 degrees. Nevertheless, the country recorded record visitor numbers.
Permanently 30 degrees in Greece
Just like in Spain and Italy, the current high temperatures are also causing problems for the Greek tourism industry. In the capital Athens, which hosts many visitors all year round, temperatures have been above 30 degrees for ten days now, both during the day and at night.
Other regions are also affected by the heatwave. However, this also suits the country: the industry has long been calling for the season to start much earlier and end later. Accordingly, the cooler months of March to May and October are recommended for a trip to Hellas. This is when the temperatures are more bearable and the popular destinations are less crowded.
A "Gallic village" enjoys the first days of midsummer
The Dutch (still) consider a blessing in disguise what causes others annoyance and grief. This week, the Orange recorded (what felt like) the first real midsummer days.
The twelve months from June 2023 to June 2024 were the wettest ever in the country on the North Sea. No wonder hardly anyone is moaning about the mini heatwave of three days this week.
