Heat in southern Europe plagues vacationers and locals

Bella Italia groans under heatwave

"Dolce vita" is also in demand in Italy, but the country is groaning under an unprecedented heatwave. On Friday, temperatures were so high in some parts of the country that the Ministry of Health declared the highest heat warning level for 17 major cities, including the capital Rome and Florence. Tourists in Rome and Florence struggled through the alleyways of the old towns and from one attraction to the next in temperatures of around 38 degrees. Nevertheless, the country recorded record visitor numbers.