Selfless water rescuers are ready for action

"We are on standby 365 days a year. During the summer months, two people are stationed at Lake Klopeiner See every day," says Kurt Smolle, head of the Lake Klopeiner See rescue team. The volunteer rescuers, who sacrifice their free time for the safety of others, are stationed at Campingbad Nord. "Our area is huge and stretches from the Annabrücke power station to the Edling power station." Eight divers and eleven river rescuers are on the team.