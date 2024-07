New knee: Martin chases after falcons again

"Very few people know how long distances we falconers have to cover with our animals every day - up to 19 kilometers are not uncommon. After my hip 'went on strike' ten years ago, severe knee pain prevented me from practising my hobby," says the 61-year-old from Stockerau (Lower Austria). "But now I'm walking well again and can also cycle and go boating." The falconer explains how a "robot" helped him to get an artificial knee.