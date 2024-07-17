A typical summer, but it’s getting more extreme

According to the meteorologists, June in particular was rather rainy. What pleases one part of the agricultural sector, the vegetable growers, has become a problem for others. Many farmers were weeks late for the first mowing this year. The reason: the rapid interplay between sun and rain. But it's not just farmers who are feeling the effects of the heavy rainfall. The first mudslides and floods have already hit several communities, particularly in Pongau and parts of Pinzgau.