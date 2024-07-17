Weather balance
A typical summer, but it’s getting more extreme
The interplay of the weather characterizes our latitudes. But the high humidity is causing people problems this year.
Hot and cold - that's the order of the day this summer. A mild start was followed by repeated hot and then cool days. And always accompanied by precipitation. Even temperatures just below 30 degrees feel more extreme than usual for many people due to the high humidity.
"We're having a typical Central European summer this year," explains meteorologist Alexander Ohms. "Everything is as usual in our latitudes. We are still a long way from weeks of dry and hot spells." A change in weather every three days is completely normal here.
We will have summers like this more often. But the temperatures will rise and the thunderstorms will become stronger.
Alexander Ohms, Meteorologe der Geosphere Austria
According to the meteorologists, June in particular was rather rainy. What pleases one part of the agricultural sector, the vegetable growers, has become a problem for others. Many farmers were weeks late for the first mowing this year. The reason: the rapid interplay between sun and rain. But it's not just farmers who are feeling the effects of the heavy rainfall. The first mudslides and floods have already hit several communities, particularly in Pongau and parts of Pinzgau.
Weather has an impact on health and the psyche
"We will have more summers like this in the coming years," says Ohms. "Only the temperatures will continue to rise and the thunderstorms will become stronger." These are clear signs and consequences of climate change.
Changing weather and heat coupled with high humidity is a torture, especially for older people. It's even dangerous to their health. "The strain on the body and psyche often increases massively when the weather changes," says doctor Hans-Peter Hutter. The climate trend promises no improvement. Age plays a role, as does whether you work outdoors in the heat. In both cases, Hutter advises people to drink enough, strengthen their circulation and take breaks. If necessary, the only thing that helps is to retreat into the cool.
