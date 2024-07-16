Land Fund: launch with two pilot projects

The expert is convinced that it will be possible to provide affordable living space. In the Rhine Valley in particular, it is important to reconcile the various interests of use - business, housing, transport and agriculture. "One key will be densification; the lower Rhine Valley will become more urban," says Amann. For him, the detached house is "not a dead product", but "a house of one's own on 1000 square meters of land is an impression from the past".