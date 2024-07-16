Fußach and Düns
Land Fund: launch with two pilot projects
Wolfgang Amann will take over the management of the Land Fund on an interim basis and provide content and strategic support for its development.
The establishment of the state's land fund is intended to achieve two goals: On the one hand, the aim is to acquire land for affordable housing construction. The second is to acquire land for commercial activities and strategically valuable sites.
New territory in the Ländle
"The land fund is completely new territory for Vorarlberg. As a central project, it holds great potential for the coming years," explains Governor Markus Wallner in the press foyer. However, expectations should not be set too high, especially at the beginning. The land fund is just one of many measures to make affordable housing possible. It is realistic to realize projects in 15 municipalities over the next five years.
It will start with two pilot projects in Fußach and Düns, which will be implemented this year. "It is important for the success of the land fund that all external land policy stakeholders are involved," adds Marco Tittler, State Councillor for Economic Affairs. This is why the fund aims to network closely with municipalities, social partners, non-profit developers, large private property owners and experts.
Initially, Wolfgang Amann, head of the Institute for Real Estate, Construction and Housing, will take over the management of the fund on an interim basis. Amann is to support the development of the land fund in terms of content and strategy.
The expert is convinced that it will be possible to provide affordable living space. In the Rhine Valley in particular, it is important to reconcile the various interests of use - business, housing, transport and agriculture. "One key will be densification; the lower Rhine Valley will become more urban," says Amann. For him, the detached house is "not a dead product", but "a house of one's own on 1000 square meters of land is an impression from the past".
