In soccer fever:
More than 30,000 fans at the public viewing
Enthusiasm for football can be quite contagious. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, himself a big soccer fan, and Burgenland Tourism are extremely satisfied with the public viewing experience after the EURO in Germany: "The atmosphere was great!"
Although not all red-white-red European Championship dreams came true, the EURO was still characterized by impressive successes. Baumgartner, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer & Co. made it through to the round of 16 after a glorious group win.
Three official locations
The euphoria spilled over to the audience at home. More than 30,000 soccer fans celebrated the major sporting event at the three official public viewing locations in Neusiedl am See, Bad Sauerbrunn and Güssing Castle, as well as in the fan zone in Eisenstadt supported by Burgenland Tourism. The matches of our national team in particular were very well attended.
Positive effect
"It's a shame that it wasn't enough to win in the round of 16 despite a very strong game against Turkey," said Governor and Tourism Officer Hans Peter Doskozil. He particularly emphasized the positive effect for Burgenland as a sponsoring partner of the ÖFB.
"It was important for us to have an attractive location for the TV broadcasts in all three tourist regions. We also supported the public viewing in the provincial capital and had the terrace of the "my burgenland" store in Parndorf as a EURO stage," explained Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Tourism.
Familiar faces
Former footballers Stefan Maierhofer, Ernst Baumeister, Toni Köszegi and the new ÖFB Women's League manager Nina Potz and the Burgenland Football Academy were among the guests. At Güssing Castle, summer culture director Andreas Vitasek "outed" himself as a big EURO fan.
All the numbers
In Bad Sauerbrunn, 8700 fans cheered on the European Championship teams at the public viewing. In Neusiedl am See , 7200 fans were there despite the weather-related cancellation of the first Austria game, while 3500 guests enjoyed the unique backdrop at Güssing Castle. In the provincial capital , 10,000 guests were registered throughout the EURO, while 800 visitors watched the games on the terrace of the "my burgenland" store in Parndorf.
The ServusTV presenter team with Alina Marzi, Andreas Gröbl and Philipp McAllister as well as local celebrities also impressed. Tunkel: "The tickets that were up for grabs in the Burgenland tourism promotions are already getting us in the mood for the next exciting home games of our national team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
