Anger and despair at works meeting

Managing Director: "We can't do anything else"

Friedrich Plail, Managing Director at the site, also stood at the gate after the works meeting. Why is he not seeking socially acceptable contract terminations? "Every day, we make sure we survive and we can't do anything else," says Plail. Part of the machinery has only just been sold in order to be able to pay out vacation pay. He points out that the company wanted to downsize at the site, but no reallocation was possible.